Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.7399 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

