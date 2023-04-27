VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Down 93.1% in April

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the March 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

