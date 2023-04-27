VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 953.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

