VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 953.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.