Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.42

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $6.69. Vince shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 2,501 shares traded.

Vince Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $29,993.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $42,477. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

Vince Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vince during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vince in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

