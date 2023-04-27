Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

JOET traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 6,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 291,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 158,518 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

