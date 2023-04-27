Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Up 2.5%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 297,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 253,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

