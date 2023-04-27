Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 1,064.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.89) to €13.60 ($15.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Performance

Vivendi stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 14,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Vivendi has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $12.19.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

Vivendi Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

(Get Rating)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.