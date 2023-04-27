Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in April

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 19,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

