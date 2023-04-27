Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Voice Assist Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Voice Assist Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voice Assist, Inc is a cloud-based speech recognition technology services company. It focuses on communication, information and transaction processing through any device using speech technology which allows consumers to use voice commands to dial, email, text, or post to social networks. The company was founded on September 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.