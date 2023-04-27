Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00012016 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $97.00 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.48904548 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,896,760.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

