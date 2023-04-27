W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $34.25-$36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $33.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY23 guidance to $34.25-36.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $36.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $696.36. 535,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $670.30 and a 200 day moving average of $611.58. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 33.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

