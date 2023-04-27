Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 1,154,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,007. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

