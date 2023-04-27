Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after acquiring an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

