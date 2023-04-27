Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $12,790,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

