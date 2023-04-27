Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $345.16

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $345.16 and last traded at $345.16, with a volume of 443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.81.
Watsco Trading Up 10.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.99 and its 200-day moving average is $287.07.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
