Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 21,523 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.51 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

