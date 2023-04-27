Waycross Partners LLC Has $664,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,140.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.61. The company has a market cap of $367.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $7,753,726. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

