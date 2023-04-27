WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys 796 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1 %
BABA stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. 9,410,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,941,289. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
