WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 761,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,158. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

