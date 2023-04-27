WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 36,901 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,351,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after buying an additional 430,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,922,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 102,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.