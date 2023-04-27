WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $121.13. 1,391,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,895. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

