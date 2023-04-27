Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $275.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/26/2023 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $250.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $260.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $300.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $309.00 to $275.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $270.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $260.00.

4/18/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

4/4/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $231.42. 6,004,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,345. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.39. The company has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

