Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/27/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $275.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Danaher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 4/26/2023 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $250.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $260.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $300.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $309.00 to $275.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $270.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $260.00.
- 4/18/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.
- 4/4/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $231.42. 6,004,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,345. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.39. The company has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.