West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.13 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13), Briefing.com reports. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WFG stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.47.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $116,809,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 257,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 95.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

