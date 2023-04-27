Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.15

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 75774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 202.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 203,249 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

