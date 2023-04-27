Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

