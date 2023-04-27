Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $287.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.80. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $294.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

