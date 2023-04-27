Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

