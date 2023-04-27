WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $613.00 million-$623.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.07 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.85-$14.25 EPS.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.29. 471,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

