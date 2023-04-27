Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 871,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,953. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

