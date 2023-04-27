WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $34.06 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $702,864.77 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00302942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018810 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

