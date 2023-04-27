William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alphabet stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

