Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 651,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Windtree Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
WINT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 737,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,219. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($13.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by ($2.51). Equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -37 earnings per share for the current year.
Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.
