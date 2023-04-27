Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 651,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

WINT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 737,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,219. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($13.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by ($2.51). Equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 126,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

