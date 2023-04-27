WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.67. 781,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 517,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,035,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,505,000 after acquiring an additional 754,450 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 294,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 178,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,806,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

