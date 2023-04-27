WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 102,453 shares.The stock last traded at $82.34 and had previously closed at $82.92.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.