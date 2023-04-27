WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. WNS also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.12 to $4.36 EPS.

WNS Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WNS stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $90.32. 132,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,695. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

