Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

GLD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,737,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,140. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

