Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.40. 60,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,350. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.88 and its 200-day moving average is $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.83%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

