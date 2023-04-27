Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,789 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

COF traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,340. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $134.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.