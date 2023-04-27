Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.77 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 10,770,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,404,123. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

