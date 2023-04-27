Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 2,051 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,272. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

