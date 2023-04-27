Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 2,210 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 558,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.