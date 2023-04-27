Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $491,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PZZA traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 299,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,280. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

