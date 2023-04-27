Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.20.
Woodward Price Performance
Shares of Woodward stock opened at $91.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.
Insider Transactions at Woodward
In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 13.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Woodward by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
