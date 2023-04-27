WOW-token Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.54 million and approximately $16.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027146 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02846243 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

