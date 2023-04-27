Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:V opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 51.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

