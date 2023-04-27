WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $51.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
