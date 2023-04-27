Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 942,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,249,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.