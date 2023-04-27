Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 942,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,249,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

Featured Stories

