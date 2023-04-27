Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.00

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 558100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,164. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xometry by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Xometry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.