ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.