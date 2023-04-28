100,455 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.
Invesco Stock Down 0.3 %
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
