100,455 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Invesco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. 1,381,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,087. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.